Walker gives APUA deadline to reconnect Barbuda

The Member of Parliament for Barbuda Trevor Walker has commended the Antigua Public Utilities Authority (APUA) for work done to restore electricity on the island.

But he still insists that while the State utility service provider has picked up the pace, he is giving APUA at least until the end of February to complete the process. Several homes on Barbuda are still without electricity nearly a year-and-a-half after the passage of Hurricane Irma which has caused significant damage to the island’s infrastructure.

“I have registered my disappointment with the entire company

[for]

the tardiness and, to me, the lack of interest in ensuring that Barbuda’s electricity system is restored in a timely manner. In the last week-and-a-half I have seen a renewed attempt to rectify that situation.

“I am quite encouraged. But I just want to say to APUA that it is long overdue and we are expecting, in short order, that the entire population will be reconnected to the grid at least by the end of February at the latest,” Walker said.

He did not say what would be the outcome if the process is not completed within the stipulated time-frame.

Weeks ago, APUA’s Electricity Manager André Matthias told our newsroom that the utility company was experiencing challenges with the restoration process on Barbuda. He noted that aside from the shortage of manpower and difficulty transporting equipment to Barbuda, some of the homes are still without roofs, making reconnection impossible.

While he admits the process has been slow, Matthias also assured the public that everything is being done to ensure safety and standards are not compromised.