Virtual dance competition to take centre stage this weekend

By Carlena Knight

Two Antiguan and Barbudan dancers will compete in the regional virtual dance solo competition ‘Dancing Together– Distances Apart’ being held this weekend.

The July 17 event, which is being put on by the local Department of Culture, will feature 19 contestants from across the region vying for the top spot.

Thyana Sebastian and Christine Powell will represent the twin island state while the other participants will be representing Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana, Martinique, St Lucia, and St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Sebastian, who was a guest on Observer radio yesterday, is encouraging the public to log on and support the event.

“I think it is very important for persons to see us. It’s very hard to enter the competition — not just a national one but a regional one at that — I tell you the pressure is on.

“So if we actually have the support of our viewers, it would be so great. I think it would be so great and important for them to support us,” Sebastian said.

This event is not the first virtual dance competition the Culture Department will be hosting, as the division held a national component that formed part of the official 2020 Independence celebrations.

The regional show will also feature judges from the participating countries and, just like the national event, the dancers will be allowed to perform in Caribbean folk, African, modern or contemporary, street jazz, hip hop, and ballet dance disciplines.

Event coordinator Gilbert Laudat shared just how challenging it has been organising this show.

“It took a lot of work and communication going back and forth to get everything together. However, I would say it doesn’t take as much work as the physical show but it was a challenge,” Laudat explained.

The show will begin at 8pm and can be viewed on the Department of Culture’s Facebook page or on state media.