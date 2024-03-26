Violent altercation leaves one man hospitalised, another in custody

- Advertisement -

One man remains in hospital and another in police custody after a violent altercation which erupted in St John’s on Sunday afternoon.

Twenty-five-year-old Dwayne Desilver is currently recovering at Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre after sustaining a bullet wound to the neck. He is reported to be in stable condition but remains under medical observation.

The incident unfolded during a heated argument between Desilver and 27-year-old Reuben Forde. Eyewitnesses claim that Forde retrieved a firearm from his vehicle and shot Desilver in the face before fleeing the scene.

As a result of swift response by police, Forde was arrested on suspicion of the shooting.

Observer understands that the police recovered a pistol along with spent shells at the scene.

A video capturing the aftermath of the shooting has surfaced, showing Desilver receiving assistance from bystanders before being rushed to the hospital for emergency treatment.

Investigations into the motive behind the altercation and the circumstances surrounding the shooting are ongoing. Forde remains in police custody as authorities work to piece together the events leading up to the violent incident.

This incident marks the third shooting since last Friday, when a violent robbery left another man hospitalised. Twenty-seven-year-old Jeffrey Daniel, an employee of Shell Beach Seafood, was shot and suffered a gunshot wound to his buttocks.

Daniel and another employee were reportedly on their way to the Ferry Terminal in St John’s to purchase lobster with $40,000 in cash. Eyewitness accounts suggest that the assailants blocked their vehicle and robbed them of the cash and personal belongings at gunpoint. Daniel was shot during the altercation.

Meanwhile, authorities are also investigating another shooting incident which left two male teenagers nursing gunshot wounds that same Friday. The seventeen-year-old and his 14-year-old friend were in Belmont when they heard a loud explosion and noticed bleeding on their bodies. One was shot in the toe, while the other sustained a gunshot wound to the right hip.

As investigations continue into these incidents, authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward.