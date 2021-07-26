29.7 C
St John's
Monday, 26 July, 2021
HomeHeadlineVIDEO: Picket against mandatory vaccination of public sector workers
HeadlineLocalNewsThe Big Stories

VIDEO: Picket against mandatory vaccination of public sector workers

0
3

Chants of residents that could be heard outside the Prime Minister’s Office on Monday morning, opposing a mandatory policy that forces public servants to become vaccinated against covid-19.

Dozens of residents took to the streets from 9am to protest what they consider to be the government’s heavy-handed methods of ensuring more local residents get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

At the heart of their concerns are frontline public sector workers who have been told if they refuse, they must pay for twice monthly tests or stay home unpaid.

A separate demonstration – being described as a freedom rally – has been set for August 8th.

Those planning to participate are decrying covid-19 rules such as facemask-wearing and the state of emergency.

Previous articleAnother Union criticizes the government’s covid policy for public workers
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

nineteen − 15 =

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newsco Observer is your local, regional and international news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the Antigua & Barbuda and abroad.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newsco Observer 2021