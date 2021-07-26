VIDEO: Picket against mandatory vaccination of public sector workers

Chants of residents that could be heard outside the Prime Minister’s Office on Monday morning, opposing a mandatory policy that forces public servants to become vaccinated against covid-19.

Dozens of residents took to the streets from 9am to protest what they consider to be the government’s heavy-handed methods of ensuring more local residents get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

At the heart of their concerns are frontline public sector workers who have been told if they refuse, they must pay for twice monthly tests or stay home unpaid.

A separate demonstration – being described as a freedom rally – has been set for August 8th.

Those planning to participate are decrying covid-19 rules such as facemask-wearing and the state of emergency.