Victoria Joseph marks 101st birthday

A St Peter’s woman is today celebrating her landmark 101st birthday.

Victoria Joseph – affectionately known as ‘Vickie’ – was born on December 7 1921, the youngest of three children born to Laura Lewis and Bob Williams.

Joseph has lived in several communities across Antigua and is a much-loved resident of Pares Village where she now resides.

She has never left Antigua, not even for a vacation. She attended Jennings Primary School and the Greenbay Moravian School, now known as Greenbay Primary.

Joseph worked as a labourer on many estates in her younger years. It was while working at the Cedar Hill Estate that she met her husband William, now deceased. The couple had no children.

Joseph said she is thankful to God for sparing her life for over a century and pledged to continue to live a life worthy of his praise.