UWI sets up 2024 Disaster Recovery Support Team

The University of the West Indies (The UWI) has set up a 2024 Disaster Recovery Support Team to assist recovery efforts in the region in the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl.

Vice-Chancellor of The UWI, Professor Sir Hilary Beckles has reached out to the Governments of countries impacted by the storm, to commit the support of the regional University.

This assurance comes at a critical time, as the 2024 hurricane season has just begun and is predicted to be a very active one.

“The intensity of Hurricane Beryl this early in the season is a wake-up call for us to all be aware of the tremendous damage caused by these storms and the significant dislocation and financial and psychological impact that citizens suffer from the loss of loved ones and property,” said Vice-Chancellor Beckles.

He added, “It’s our unwavering duty to serve our Caribbean Community in times of need.”

Under the leadership of Dr Francis Severin, Pro Vice-Chancellor and Principal of the Global Campus, the University will work closely with the Governments to determine their needs so that resources can be mobilised across The UWI system.

The Support Team will also collaborate with CDEMA to identify other areas in which The UWI can assist Caribbean countries post-disasters.

This initiative reflects the assistance that The UWI has provided to Governments in the region in the aftermath of natural disasters in previous years.