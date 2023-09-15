UWI Five Islands gets gift of sports equipment

- Advertisement -

The University of the West Indies Five Islands campus has received a boost for its sports club through a donation from former Senator and diplomat Caleb Gardiner.

In a press release, it was highlighted that the UWI alumni’s contribution aims to “foster athletic development and strengthen camaraderie among students through sports”.

Gardiner, a former Guild President, has long been dedicated to the institution’s mission of providing quality education. His recent donation underscores his commitment to nurturing young talent in Antigua and Barbuda, the release said.

The equipment donated includes footballs, basketballs, cones, cricket sets, football gloves and more, and is said to be worth almost $2,000.

Gardiner expressed his gratitude to Project Jaguar, Green Energy Management, and the Courier Store – Courier Service for their crucial roles in making the philanthropic endeavour possible.

Joshua Gardiner, President of the UWI Five Islands campus sports club, remarked, “This generous donation will undoubtedly enhance the overall campus experience and contribute to the holistic development of our students.”

Michelle Paige, Vice-President of the Guild Council, added, “We are truly grateful for Caleb Gardiner’s commitment to the university and to the student body. His journey is truly an inspiration to us all and propels students to be planted in purpose.”

Gardiner plans to expand his charitable endeavours to Barbuda.