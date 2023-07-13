UPP would welcome establishment of U.S. Embassy in Antigua and Barbuda

- Advertisement -

The United Progressive Party (UPP) takes notice of an announcement made recently by the U.S. State Department that the establishment of two embassies in the Eastern Caribbean was under consideration.

During our period in Government, and even when in opposition, we consistently raised with the U.S. authorities our desire to see the return of an embassy to Antigua and Barbuda.

Accordingly, the Party welcomes the State Department’s announcement and sees it as good news for the people of the region. We would welcome it even more if Antigua and Barbuda is one of the countries chosen for an embassy.

“This would save our people the cost of airfare to and from Barbados, as well as the cost of accommodation and other expenses related to the securing of visas, especially at this time when the cost of living is so high,” says Senator Shawn Nicholas, the Party’s Spokesperson on Foreign Affairs.

“In short, it would make the entire application process much more efficient and convenient for the people of Antigua and Barbuda,” she says.