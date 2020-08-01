UPP to host two primaries next week

Spread the love













By Carlena Knight

The United Progressive Party (UPP) will roll out two more candidates next week with two primaries set to take place – one in the Constituency of St Paul, and the other in St Phillip’s South.

On August 5, Gregory Athill, Cleon Athill, and Denmore Roberts will go head-to-head in the bid to represent St Paul, while on August 6, Senator Shawn Nicholas, Phillip Harris and Sherfield Bowen will vie for the UPP ticket in St Phillip’s South.

Thus far, the UPP has named 11 candidates for the next general elections which are constitutionally due in 2023.

The most recent were Gladys Potter for St John’s Rural South, Anthony Smith Jr for All Saints West, and Algernon “Serpent” Watts for St George.

The other members of the slate include Alex Browne for St Phillip’s North, Senator Richard Lewis for St John’s Rural West, Michael Burton for St John’s City South, Alister Thomas for St John’s City West, Sean Bird for St John’s Rural East, Pearl Quinn-Williams for St John’s Rural North, Johnathan Joseph for St Mary’s North and Cortwright Marshall for St Mary’s South.