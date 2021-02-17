UPP leader backs Covid vaccine

Spread the love













Leader of the United Progressive Party (UPP) Harold Lovell is the latest to speak out in favour of vaccination – and says he will personally be getting a shot to guard against the dreaded coronavirus.

“In my lifetime, I have taken vaccines for polio, yellow fever, malaria and other viruses. I will take the AstraZeneca vaccine or whichever vaccine is recommended by our medical and public health professionals,” Lovell shared on his personal Facebook page.

“It is absolutely important to get vaccinated. It will protect my life, the lives of my family and friends and most of all the lives of the people of my wonderful country,” he added.

The endorsement from the political leader of the country’s main opposition party comes at a time when there is heightened scepticism about Covid vaccines given the speed of their development, and particularly about the effectiveness of the AstraZeneca shot.

Controversy has been further compounded following a recent revelation by Prime Minister Gaston Browne that he had received a Moderna jab.

Earlier this week, Cabinet ministers announced their willingness to take the vaccine when it becomes available, and encouraged other citizens to do the same.