UPP launches full slate of candidates for 2019 general elections

The opposition United Progressive Party is currently launching its full slate of candidates, who will run in the 2019 general elections.

In addressing the audience, UPP Opposition Leader, Baldwin Spencer gave words of advice to the 16 prospective leaders, on how to gain victory in the upcoming elections.

So far, the UPP has already named

Richard Lewis – St John’s Rural West

Trevor Young – St John’s Rural East

Dr McChesney Emanuel – St John’s Rural’s North

Kyron Simon – St John’s Rural South

Jamale Pringle – All Saints East and St Luke

Lamin Newton – All Saints West

Jonathan Joseph- St Mary’s North

Cortwright Marshal – St Mary’s South

Chester Hughes – St Phillip South

Colin Isaac – St Peter

George Wehner – St George

Gregory Athill – St Paul

Michael Burton – St John’s City South

Wilmoth Daniel – St John’s City West

Harold Lovell – St John’s City East

And the UPP’s only female candidate, Shawn Nicholas – St Phillip North