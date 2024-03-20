Union calls for urgent action as Ministry of Agriculture staffers continue to protest poor working conditions

- Advertisement -

By Robert Andre Emmanuel

With over 70 workers at the Ministry of Agriculture currently displaced, the Antigua and Barbuda Public Service Association (ABPSA) is calling once again on the government to address the chronic health and safety issues at various government buildings.

Last Friday, ministry workers took industrial action, demanding to be relocated to a different workspace, which they had apparently been assured by the government in January would occur by the middle of last month.

Plagued by termite infestation, mould, unsanitary bathroom facilities, and a crumbling building, the workers have been complaining for months about their working conditions.

Speaking on Observer AM yesterday, ABPSA President Joan Peters explained the severity of the situation.

“The last promise they got was that, on February 14th, they’re going to move. It’s unfortunate that they are still there and it’s unfortunate that work is still carrying on like nothing is happening [while] you have concrete falling out of the roof, you have one toilet working; I mean, you name it and they have it—the building is sinking,” she exclaimed.

Peters noted that the Ministry of Agriculture building was just one of numerous government offices not being properly maintained.

She also spoke of a lack of maintenance plans, which she said extends to some of the properties the government rents.

“And it’s the same issue [across the government]; they rent a building and have Public Works to fix the building and they’re paying rent.

“And the people that they are renting from are not fixing the building and the Public Works is also not fixing it, so everything is falling apart,” she said, noting that the Ministry of Information is facing similar challenges.

Over the years, workers at the General Post Office, High Court, Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre, Department of Gender Affairs, Department of Youth Affairs, and ministries of Social Transformation and Health, have all complained about mould and other hazardous working conditions.

ABPSA General Secretary Janella Evanson said that this issue of maintenance is far from isolated, noting the persistent lack of attention given to government offices.

Evanson said that, in the case of the Ministry of Agriculture workers, the Permanent Secretary has done everything she could to help to address the issue.

“I would not put the blame on the Permanent Secretary because the Permanent Secretary has been trying her best.

“She has been reaching out to Public Works; the heads of Public Works have met with us on numerous occasions, we have had meetings with the minister, and we have even gotten a walkthrough into the NTTC building,” Evanson said.

Evanson asked public servants to stand in solidarity with their coworkers who are protesting for better working conditions.

“Some … like to hide behind text messages and they don’t want to stand up and be united, so I need them to come out and let us know what is happening because you cannot want to work in a safe and healthy environment and my colleague is just sitting down … and don’t want to assist us getting to that,” Evanson said.