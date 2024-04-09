UNESCO, Ministry of Education conduct media literacy workshop for youth organisations

- Advertisement -

By Robert Andre Emmanuel

The Ministry of Education, in collaboration with UNESCO is hosting a two-day workshop on Media and Information Literacy with civil society organisations in Antigua and Barbuda.

Since 2007, UNESCO has been promoting the concept of media and information literacy which as the media landscape evolves, it has become vital to the tools that can help shape their digital presence.

The project essentially is aiming to engage youth-led organisations and youth in general to navigate the digitalised information ecosystem, seeing media literacy as a lifelong learning tool for youth to assess and verify information.

Director of Education Clare Browne thanked UNESCO for helping Antigua and Barbuda to improve media competency.

“When you think digital transformation, we need to think of CARE—we must think of the necessary competencies, the essentiality of awareness, the crucial results that we are working toward and the important engagements that must be materialized.

“As we embark on this journey, it is crucial to recognise the significant role that UNESCO plays in advancing in advocating for media and information literacy worldwide,” Browne said.

Andrea Andrew, UNESCO country coordinator for Antigua and Barbuda, told participants that ensuring citizens are adapted to the use of digital technology will be key to fully achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

“They are transforming governments, economies and societies and have the potential to play a role in supporting the global community.

“Digital technologies such as mobile devices, digital public services and imaging innovations including artificial intelligence, are shaping the global landscape,” Andrew said.

Dr Anna Paolini, UNESCO representative for the Caribbean spoke more about how UNESCO views the importance of spreading Media and Information Literacy to young people.

She said that as digital technologies touch every aspect of human life, it is important for persons to be possess the skills necessary to use digital technology responsibly.

Dr Reginald Murphy, the Secretary General for the National Commission UNESCO Antigua and Barbuda, also spoke to participants about the importance of ethics in media and information sharing.

Yesterday’s agenda included a panel discussion on Education, Information and Trust; strengthening resilience against online Hate Speech, Discrimination, Racism and Dis- And Misinformation; Digital Media and Mental Health Management; and managing organisational brand and communication strategy.