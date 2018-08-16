Under-14 category to make its return to School Football league

The Under-14 category in the Ministry of Sports School’s Football league will make its return.

This is according to Rowan “Porridge” Benjamin, the School’s Football Coordinator.

The league, which was removed some years ago, will return at the kick-off of the new season that is scheduled for October 4.

Benjamin, speaking on the Good Morning JoJo Sports Show, believes the re-introduction will help those players transition more easily from the primary to the secondary level.

“Now we are re-introducing that tournament. We have a very strong primary school tournament, football is very strong in the primary schools but when these players leave from the primary school and go into the secondary system, sometimes it takes them maybe two years before they can get into the team.”

The former footballer also made note of the early start to the senior boys and girl’s categories this season which will begin on September 17th.

He is however confident that the early start will not disrupt preparation for teams as they should have been undergoing that aspect during the summer break.

“The coaches would have already been in the schools and they are taking a break during mid-summer vacation and then the last two weeks they will be back again with the schools working.

“We are looking to have two rounds and in order to do that then we will have to have an early start.”