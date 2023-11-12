UN supports CARICOM advances in developing a regional approach to migration

- Advertisement -

A “regional approach” to migration was the focus of discussions during a two-part workshop held at the UN House in Barbados from 1-3 November 2023.

Institutions and entities of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), UN agencies, other international and regional development partners, and representatives of civil society came together in response to the 2019 decision of the Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) to create a regional migration policy.

The UN Network on Migration (UNNM) oriented the group in using the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration (GCM) as a guiding tool for developing an effective regional migration policy for CARICOM, strategically aligned to the region’s ambition of achieving free movement of citizens within the Caribbean Community in 2024.

Multi-partner Advisory Groups for policy development met on Day 3 to identify opportunities and needs for further research to inform the policy, in a follow-on event organized by the CARICOM Secretariat in collaboration with the International Organization for Migration (IOM-UN Migration).