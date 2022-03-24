UK donation aims to help strengthen nation’s borders

The Customs and Excise Division has been given a boost thanks to a donation of items worth EC$12,000 from the UK.

Tools including flashlights, a drill and inspection mirrors were among the goods handed to Comptroller of Customs Raju Boddu and his staff by Resident British Commissioner to Antigua and Barbuda, Lindsy Thompson.

The gifts were presented at the Division’s headquarters on Tuesday on behalf of the UK’s Border Force.

“This donation is a further example of the continued collaboration and partnership between Her Majesty’s Government and Antigua and Barbuda’s Customs in their shared mission to combat trafficking of illicit goods and protect each nation’s borders,” a release said.

During the brief ceremony, Commissioner Thompson said, “The UK has a high regard for the challenging work Customs officers have to undertake in Antigua and Barbuda.

“The equipment is yet another example of the UK’s commitment to working closely with the country on threats affecting both our countries and our Customs staff.”

Comptroller Boddu noted that it was the fourth donation received from the UK government, adding that such gifts have helped boost his department’s capabilities.