UK Celebrity Chef Andi Oliver in Antigua for Restaurant Week 2023

With Antigua and Barbuda’s inaugural 14-day Restaurant Week in full swing, UK celebrity chef Andi Oliver will arrive in Antigua with her daughter Miquita, on 15th May to join in the celebrations.

Award-winning TV Chef and Broadcaster Andi Oliver enjoys a rich and varied career, with food and music being at the forefront throughout. She is best known for her appearances on the BBC cooking show The Great British Menu and has recently launched a new book ‘The Pepperpot Diaries’. On air Andi is a regular panel member on BBC Radio 4’s The Kitchen Cabinet alongside Jay Rayner as well as a contributor to Radio 4’s Award-winning The Food Programme. Her daughter Miquita Oliver is a British television and radio broadcast and producer. 2021 saw Andi and Miquita hit the road, embarking upon a life-changing journey of personal and social exploration to first the island of their heritage Antigua and sister island Barbuda and then subsequently Barbados ‘The Caribbean with Andi and Miquita’. The series was a huge hit attracting huge audiences right across a trans-generational and trans-cultural demographic.

During the week Andi will be joined by Chef Orlando Satchell and Chef Claude Lewis. The celebrity chefs will collaborate with local chefs, and form a panel for the Food Forum on 16th May held at The Antigua and Barbuda Hospitality Training Institute (ABHTI). The panel will discuss the importance of food sustainability and the issues which arise, how to get Caribbean food to be mainstream and popular in addition to healthy eating and how to create healthy dishes.

On 17th May, Andi and her chef will be cooking up a storm for the guests at Blue Waters Resort & Spa, the accommodation partner of Restaurant Week. Andi will be cooking one of her delicious Caribbean dishes from her new book ‘The Pepperpot Diaries’. Guests will be in for a flavoursome evening as Andi joins some of Blue Waters’ top chefs as they cook a selection of dishes combined with specially-created cocktails and great entertainment.

A limited-edition Restaurant Week Food Passport issued at participating restaurants during Restaurant Week invites diners to chronicle their restaurant experiences – from their favourite meal to cocktail – and to eat at as many restaurants as possible to win big rewards.

Antigua and Barbuda’s Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Transportation and Investment, The Honourable Charles Fernandez said “We are thrilled to welcome such a recognised UK chef with Antiguan heritage to help support the launch of our new flagship Antigua and Barbuda Restaurant Week. We cannot wait to have Andi Oliver back in Antigua inspiring others to cook Caribbean food, giving her expert advice and cooking one of her best dishes from her new book. We can’t wait to taste the culinary wonders Andi will be preparing at Blue Waters Resort & Spa. We have had an incredible first week of Restaurant Week and we very much look forward to the final week.”

For details on Restaurant Week including the list of participating restaurants in the prix fixe offer and to find the ‘Eat Like a Local’ map visit www.antiguabarbudarestaurantweek.com and follow the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism social media pages on Facebook and Instagram.