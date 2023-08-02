Two young men charged with possession of firearms and ammunition

- Advertisement -

Millique London of Barnes Hill and Saquimi Christian of Ottos have been charged jointly by the police with multiple offenses, including Illegal Possession of a Firearm, Illegal Possession of five rounds of .380 ammunition, and Illegal Possession of two rounds of 9mm ammunition.

The two 19-year-olds were apprehended shortly before 2:30 AM on Tuesday after law enforcement officers conducted a stop and search operation on Newgate Street, during which they discovered a 9mm pistol and the mentioned ammunition in the vehicle they were occupying.