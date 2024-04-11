Two women accused of receiving stolen wigs to face High Court, another fined

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

Three women from Bishopsgate Street, who are facing charges in connection with a major larceny involving a large collection of wigs, made an appearance in court this week.

Two of the women were granted bail as they await their committal hearing, while one of them pleaded guilty and was fined.

The incident took place sometime between March 31 and April 1, when popular hair store Everything Hair 268 on Old Parham Road was raided, resulting in the theft of over 100 wigs and hair products.

Jahshsiene Green was charged with receiving specific stolen wigs valued at a total of $2,120, which were discovered in her possession during a search warrant executed on April 5.

She appeared in the St John’s Magistrates’ Court before Acting Chief Magistrate Dexter Wason on Monday and pleaded guilty to the charge, receiving a fine of $700.

Moesha Wright and Natherna Rodgers are jointly charged with receiving items worth $127,675, the high value making it an indictable offence.

They were granted bail in the sum of $50,000, with a $5,000 cash component each which they are required to pay. They are scheduled to return to court on July 10 for their committal hearing.

If the police are able to gather enough evidence against them, their case will go before a High Court judge for further proceedings.