26.9 C
St John's
Friday, 09 July, 2021
HomeHeadlineTwo Public Vaccination Centers to close; Public Health Centers to offer COVID-19...
HeadlineLocalNews

Two Public Vaccination Centers to close; Public Health Centers to offer COVID-19 Vaccine

0
0

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment announced in a press release that two of the Public COVID-19 Vaccination Centers will be closed down.

They are the Glanvilles Polyclinic and the Precision Center. Both locations will close on Friday 9thJuly at 5pm, making tomorrow the final day for public vaccination at these two centers. 

Members of the public can continue to access COVID-19 vaccines at the Multipurpose Cultural and Exhibition Centre and the Villa Polyclinic, weekdays from Mondays to Fridays, 9:00am to 5:00pm.

COVID-19 vaccines will also be offered on an appointment basis at two health centers, including calling the All Saints Health Centre, (268) 460-1003 and the Browne’s Avenue Health Center, (268) 562-3076 as of Monday 12thJuly, 2021

Identification cards must be presented at vaccination centers as well as vaccination cards for persons seeking their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The general public is also advised to be mindful of the safety and security of their vaccine card. An individual’s vaccine card is essential for the second vaccine dose and air travel purposes. 

Previous articleAntigua and Barbuda to make good on tax cut for intra-regional flights, CARICOM leaders also on board with region-wide travel tax reduction
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

15 − 14 =

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newsco Observer is your local, regional and international news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the Antigua & Barbuda and abroad.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newsco Observer 2021

Introduction to the new Observer

Never see this message again.