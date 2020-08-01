Two of Antigua’s top hits featured on the 2020 Soca Gold Album

Spread the love













By Theresa Goodwin

[email protected]

Tunes from two of Antigua and Barbuda’s top performing soca artistes will be featured on this year’s Soca Gold Album that was released Friday by VP records.

Freaky Gal, a hit collaboration with Antigua’s own Dennis “Menace XL” Roberts and St Kitts and Nevis’ Casim “Rucas H.E” Pemberton, is among the solid collection of 17 soca tunes on the recently released album.

The second hit is Don’t Stop by Mario “Super Mario” Isaac.

Both songs are on the Black Iguana Riddim that was produced by Brukway Studios.

Menace, of MnM Music, whose music is being featured on this platform for the first time, said he is overjoyed.

“This is a great achievement for me and also Antigua. Soca Gold has been established since 1997 and soca and reggae lovers are accustomed to getting this CD every year. I am just honored to be part of this traditional platform,” Roberts said.

The album’s lead track is from Barbados’s own Jus D with Touch. The Bajan artist was named as one of Complex’s artistes to watch in 2019.

The 2020 album also features the hottest songs from the most recent Trinidad Carnival, including Iwer George, who was Trinidad Carnival 2020 Soca Monarch and Road March King with Wet Fete, featuring Viking Ding Dong.

Also, on the compilation is the Peoples Monarch and Barbados 2019 Road March King, Lead Pipe, and Just Jay with Sometime. The Viking family Bunji Garlin, and Fay-Ann Lyons, The Nookie Man Jamesy P.

The 17 tracks give listeners a taste of music from Antigua, Trinidad, Barbados, St Lucia, St Vincent and Grenadines, and Venezuela.

Friday’s launch coincided with the “World’s Greatest Soca Party” virtual event on VP records Youtube’s page.

Roberts has also expressed gratitude to Creative Director of Brukway Studios Eric Maglore, who is the brain behind, the Black Iguana Riddim, and Casim “Rucas H.E” Pemberton for the “powerful” collaboration.

Meanwhile, the soca artiste said the Covid-19 pandemic has taken a significant toll on the entertainment industry and the ability of some artistes to continue working on new material.

Menace said his team has, however, been taking full advantage of different online platforms to ensure that his work and that of the MnM Music group is kept alive.

“Normally we would have been focused on the carnival aspects of things for the different shows to give us that revenue. Right now, we are using iTunes, Spotify and other platforms for our music,” the popular artiste said.

Efforts to contact the second musician Super Mario proved futile.