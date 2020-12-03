Two new Covid cases

Spread the love













The country has recorded two new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total count for Antigua and Barbuda since the corona virus outbreak to 144. Both new cases are imported.

The latest dashboard from the Ministry of Health was released last night, declaring the current number of active cases to be seven.

Five samples were processed at Mount St John’s Medical Centre’s laboratory, four of which were negative with one repeat positive.

Sixty-one samples were processed by the Caribbean Public Health Agency in Trinidad; 56 of them were negative and five positive. Three of the latter positive cases are repeat tests.

Meanwhile, three new recovered cases have been recorded bringing that total to 133.

There are presently 35 people in government quarantine facilities and 247 in self-quarantine. To date, 4,756 people in Antigua and Barbuda have been tested for coronavirus.