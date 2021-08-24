Two men charged over stolen car bumper

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

Two men are facing charges for a bumper stolen off a vehicle in March.

On the evening of March 12, the complainant parked and secured his mother’s Toyota Voxy at his home in Ottos and, when he returned the next morning, he noticed that the bumper was missing and reported the matter to the police.

Upon examination, the police noticed that a mechanical tool had been used to remove the bumper.

A few months later the police received credible information leading to the recovery of the stolen item at a body works shop in Potters, and both the complainant and a body repair man were reportedly able to identify the bumper.

As a result, Kadeem Willock of Ottos was charged with stealing the item and the man who he allegedly sold it to, Junior Samuel of Potters, was charged with receiving.

Both men appeared before Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh yesterday but the case was adjourned until September 27.

Meanwhile, in a separate case, Donald Bobb and Cadean Tonge of Briggins have been jointly charged with larceny of a motorbike, power wash, grinder, buffer, weed cutter, welder arc, sander and other equipment valued at $6,995.

The items are believed to have been stolen sometime between July 23 and July 24 from ‘Dem a watch me trucking’.

On July 23 the complainant secured the Briggins-based business and, when he returned the next morning, noticed that it had been broken into and several items stolen.

The matter was investigated and, as a result of information received, the motorbike was reportedly recovered at a mechanic shop in Villa and taken to the station.

Tonge was also charged with receiving the bike.

They too appeared before the Chief Magistrate; their hearing was adjourned to October 6.