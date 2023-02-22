Two Africans arrested on suspicion of fraud

- Advertisement -

Two West Africans in the country have been arrested on suspicion of fraud, police spokesman Inspector Frankie Thomas confirmed to Observer yesterday.

The arrest follows reports last week from a number of Africans stranded here who said they had given money to a fellow African residing at Dickenson Bay to get a charter flight back to Nigeria.

Thomas said the men had not yet been charged as investigations continue.

According to reports, a 39-year-old Nigerian man and his 32-year-old Cameroonian roommate were taken into custody after their Crosbies residence was searched.

Police allegedly found cash in both US and EC currencies, credit cards, and other documents including passports.

More than 900 people from West Africa arrived into Antigua via charter flights between November and January. Many of them are Cameroonians escaping civil war back home. Government said earlier this month that over 600 remained in the country.