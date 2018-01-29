Trump: ‘we’re going to finish what we have to finish’ in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday condemned “atrocities” committed by the Taliban in Afghanistan, saying the United States was not prepared to talk with the militant group but would “finish what we have to finish.”
“When you see what they’re doing and the atrocities that they’re committing, and killing their own people, and those people are women and children … it is horrible,” Trump said at a lunch with representatives of the United Nations Security Council.
“We don’t want to talk to the Taliban. We’re going to finish what we have to finish, what nobody else has been able to finish, we’re going to be able to do it,” Trump said.
