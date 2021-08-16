25.8 C
St John's
Monday, 16 August, 2021
Tropical Storm Grace leaves sparse rainfall in its wake

Rains from Tropical Storm Grace which passed near the islands on Saturday night were not enough to restore the dry area around the Old Pump Station at Bendals but they did add a modest replenishment to Potworks Dam, the country’s largest reservoir.


Photos of the Old Pump Station at Bendals, Potworks Dam and Wallings Dam taken on Sunday by Johnny Jno Baptiste

Local meteorologist Dale Destin recently warned that the first half of 2021 had been one of the country’s driest periods on record. He said August to October was also likely to see a dearth of rain with most models forecasting the drought would continue.

Deficit rainfall is mirrored across the rest of the Leeward Islands.

Antigua had been bracing for a strong tropical storm on Saturday but Grace weakened slightly as it approached the twin island nation before taking a turn to the south. Some local residents reported rainfall of around two inches.

