Trial against Michael Browne MP to start next week

Michael Browne has held the All Saints West seat since March 2014

The criminal trial against former Education Minister Michael Browne is due to start next week.

The All Saints West MP was charged with a serious offence – which cannot be disclosed for legal reasons – in November last year.

Yesterday, he arrived at the High Court in anticipation of the trial which had been slated to begin on Thursday. However, the virtual complainant had not been apprised of the date, hence the adjournment.

There are likely to be eight witnesses who will be called to testify when the trial, tipped to last three days, begins next Friday in the presence of Justice Colin Williams.

MP Browne is currently on $15,000 bail.

Removed from his ministerial post last year in the wake of the allegations, he has held his constituency seat since 2014.