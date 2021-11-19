25.8 C
St John's
Friday, 19 November, 2021
HomeThe Big StoriesTrial against Michael Browne MP to start next week
The Big Stories

Trial against Michael Browne MP to start next week

0
80
The case was referred to the High Court in April
  • Michael Browne has held the All Saints West seat since March 2014

The criminal trial against former Education Minister Michael Browne is due to start next week.

The All Saints West MP was charged with a serious offence – which cannot be disclosed for legal reasons – in November last year.

Yesterday, he arrived at the High Court in anticipation of the trial which had been slated to begin on Thursday. However, the virtual complainant had not been apprised of the date, hence the adjournment.

There are likely to be eight witnesses who will be called to testify when the trial, tipped to last three days, begins next Friday in the presence of Justice Colin Williams.

MP Browne is currently on $15,000 bail.

Removed from his ministerial post last year in the wake of the allegations, he has held his constituency seat since 2014.

Previous articleBarbudan woman celebrates 90th birthday a week after emergency airlift
Next articleCDB loan helps bring pensioners’ payments up-to-date
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

six − 5 =

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newsco Observer is your local, regional and international news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the Antigua & Barbuda and abroad.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newsco Observer 2021

Dear Friends,

Newsco Limited is pleased to share with you our 40th Anniversary of Independence Magazine.  As we all celebrate this momentous occasion, we hope that you will enjoy the riveting features, which include a unique look at our sister isle of Barbuda, highlights of our important connections with our brothers and sisters in the diaspora and much more.  

Happy Independence!!!

Download Now

No thanks, I’m not interested!