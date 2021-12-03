Trial against former Education Minister to run into next week

By Latrishka Thomas

What was expected to only take a few days has already gone into its fourth and there are still about two more witnesses to be called by the prosecution.

Member of Parliament for All Saints West, Michael Browne, was charged in November 2020 with a serious criminal offence.

The incident in question is said to have taken place a month before the charges – which cannot be cited for legal reasons – were laid. Then Education Minister Browne was removed from his ministerial position shortly afterwards.

In April 2021, Magistrate Ngaio Emanuel-Edwards decided that there was a prima face case against the accused to have the matter sent up to the higher court for the September 2021 assizes.

But the case was bumped up the docket and, after Browne pleaded not guilty to the charges in July, the judge-only trial was set for November 26 before Justice Colin Williams.

The proceedings against the 45-year-old began last Friday with the complainant giving sworn evidence.

It took two days for that witness to give her complete testimony and be cross examined.

Then a family member of the alleged victim took the stand and, since the trial did not continue on Wednesday, she continued to be questioned yesterday.

Other witnesses who appeared yesterday included a corporal of police who is expected to continue giving his evidence on Monday afternoon when the trial resumes.

After that there are around two more witnesses left in the matter.