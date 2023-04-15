Traffic head calls for beefed-up road safety measures in Barbuda

- Advertisement -

by Carlena Knight

An appeal is being made for adequate traffic signage and other amenities to be implemented in the sister isle as complaints are being made about some road users not abiding by the rules.

The plea came from Head of the Traffic Department of the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda (RPFAB), Superintendent Elson Quammie, during a recent appearance on state media.

“We have a situation with traffic in Barbuda, especially with those big heavy-duty trucks; they are actually abusing the privilege in Barbuda. So, this is an appeal for Transport Board and maybe Public Works, we have to think about Barbuda when we talking about signage, speed limits, speed bumps.

“Everything that Antigua has, we have to introduce in Barbuda because Barbuda is developing rapidly now,” Quammie said.

He also called on the truck drivers and other road users to abide by the traffic rules.

“We are appealing to those truck drivers in Barbuda to not abuse the privilege in Barbuda. Not because it’s not as developed as Antigua, we have to use our road network with common sense.

“We definitely would have to put signage because I don’t see any 40mph signs in Barbuda. The same laws for Antigua are the same laws for Barbuda; it’s one nation, so when we enact laws in Antigua, it goes for Barbuda.

“So, the speed limit for Barbuda is 40mph for trucks and other vehicles. In built-up areas like Codrington, it’s 20mph. We don’t expect trucks and buses to be driving at ridiculous speeds within the villages.

“So, it is an appeal for the drivers in Barbuda, conduct yourselves professionally. Drive as if you were in Antigua,” Superintendent Quammie added.

The senior police officer revealed that a number of traffic stops have also been conducted in recent months resulting in the seizure of a number of unlicensed vehicles.

He said it will be an ongoing exercise as the vehicle population in the sister isle is increasing significantly.