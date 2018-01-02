Tourism Minister condemns violence at top hotel where man was beaten unconsciously

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Jan 2, CMC — Police have made three arrests after a night of holiday violence at the Fairmont Southampton, Bermuda’s largest hotel, which included a man being beaten unconscious by a group of men.

Tourism Minister Jamahl Simmons in a statement said “violence and criminal activity of any sort have no place in our society.

“We condemn the incident in the early hours of New Year’s Day and encourage members of the public to assist in the investigation. I have reached out to the general manager at resort and have offered our support and encouragement.

“As we seek to grow our economy and attract more visitors to our shores, each of us have a responsibility and a role to play in preserving the peaceful and tranquil reputation for which we are globally renowned; not just for our visitors but for each of us who call Bermuda home,” Simmons said.

Police said the attack, which took place during the early hours on New Year’s Day, followed a melee in the lobby, in which objects where thrown and broken glass scattered on the floor.

Police said three people had been arrested and the hotel said it was co-operating with the authorities in their investigation.

“The safety and security of our guests and colleagues is always our number one priority at Fairmont Southampton,” said Shelley Meszoly, the regional director of sales and marketing.

“As always on New Year’s Eve, additional security measures were in place and local police authorities were on site throughout the evening to support the efforts of the hotel’s security team. In response to the isolated incidences at the resort last evening, additional police were called in to secure the situation and ensure the safety of everyone on site.

“We are co-operating with local law enforcement on their ongoing investigation and to ensure that the most effective safety and security plans are in place at the hotel, providing a safe environment for all visitors and colleagues,” she added.