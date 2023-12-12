Tourism industry celebrates its diamonds and young gems at Awards Gala

- Advertisement -

By Robert A. Emmanuel

[email protected]

A gala to celebrate the contributions of workers in Antigua and Barbuda’s hospitality industry ended with remembering the life of one of their greatest contributors.

At Casa Palmadita on Saturday night, chefs, hoteliers, taxi operators, staff and officials from the Antigua and Barbuda Hotels and Tourism Association (ABHTA) came together during an awards ceremony to highlight the work of persons who shone the brightest under the theme ‘Diamond- The Crowned Gems.’

The event began with remarks from ABHTA Chairman Craig Marshall and Minister of Tourism Charles ‘Max’ Fernandez.

“Tonight, we gather to recognise Antiguan and Barbudan individuals that have played pivotal roles in the shaping of our vibrant tourism industry this year; your presence here is testament to the spirit of excellence that defines our hospitality community,” the ABHTA Chairman expressed.

Marshall thanked those who have worked on the Unveiling Hospitality Professional series, which began on September 12, and aimed to inspire the next generation of hospitality professionals.

Mention was made of Azarie Crump of St Joseph’s Academy who won the Taste of Wadadli Junior Chef Cook-Off Competition and will now go on to represent the country at the prestigious Taste of the Caribbean in Maimi.

“For 2024, the ABHTA will continue to collaborate with the Antigua and Barbuda Hospitality Training Institute to ensure that our students undertake a more comprehensive internship programme to guide their careers and personal skillset,” Marshall stated.

Minister Fernandez, meanwhile, noted how vital the tourism industry remains to Antigua and Barbuda.

“That is why we have to take it so seriously and work so hard because so many people depend on us and that is something we cannot forget,” the Minister said.

One of the highlights of the award ceremony was the moment taken to remember and applaud the dedication and work of the late Dennis Friday Esq — one of the founding members of the St John’s Taxi Association.

Friday, who was a taxi operator in the country for more than 55 years, died on April 2 at the age of 84. His achievements include being the first taxi driver from Antigua and Barbuda to be honoured in Spain for providing exceptional service, and pioneering the first limousine company and 45-seater bus on the island.

The CEO of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority (ABTA), Colin James, presented the Lifetime Achievement Award to Andre Friday, the son of the deceased, whose association – The St John’s Taxi Association — also received the transportation service provider of the year award.

James also spoke about the hard work, leadership and consistent presentation of the best of Antiguan and Barbudan hospitality.

Meanwhile, Cocobay Resort won the two new awards which were introduced this year — namely the Social Media Excellence Award and the Digital Marketing Excellence Award — to recognise the importance of social media in the hospitality industry.

The Social Media Excellence Award recognised leaders within the hospitality industry who have capitalised on and mastered the art of social media, building an online community, while the Digital Marketing Excellence Award recognised those that have embraced the new era of digital hospitality, innovation, sustainability and, more importantly, results.

Other awardees included:

Hilma Joseph of Carlisle Bay Hotel Antigua—ABHTA Employee of the Year

Joslyn Williams of Carlisle Bay Hotel Antigua—ABHTA Supervisor of the Year

Tammica Mendoza of Sandals Grande Antigua—Rising Star of the Year

Michelle Seaforth of Mill Reef Club—Young Hotelier of the Year

Jean-Pierre Tuitt of Jumby Bay Island—Young Chef of the Year

Ronald Wilson of Blue Waters Resort and Spa—Chef of the Year

Sean Weathered of Antigua VIP Tours—Tour Guide of the Year

Andre Norton of Antigua Cruise Port—Port Frontline Employee of the Year