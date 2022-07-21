‘To get quality you must have quantity’: Miller believes reducing Two Day teams is a bad move

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Popular cricket official Glen Miller is not in favour of plans to reduce the number of teams contesting the Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association’s (ABCA) Two Day Competition in hopes it will improve the standard of play.

Miller, who is president of the Jennings Cricket Club, voiced his objections while speaking on the Good Morning Jojo sports show, suggesting that the move could disenfranchise some players.

“I am calling on [Leon Rodney], Kenny Lewis and all the stakeholders to let us put our heads together and don’t just make rash decisions based on maybe, an experienced person’s idea. We need to go around a table and have some conversation.

“I can’t say what needs to happen but I know that to reduce teams is not one of the answers, I do not agree with it. In order for you to get quality you have to have quantity and I am going to say it over and over,” he said.

Earlier this week, cricket association boss Leon Rodney underscored the need for revamping the competition in an effort to improve the quality of play, revealing that talks could start as early as next week.

Also, president of the Liberta Sports Club and former West Indies fast bowler, Kenneth Benjamin, suggested a reduction in teams from 10 to six, coupled with the creation of a development league.

Miller said the move would be counter-productive as others across the world are looking at ways to grow the game and increase numbers.

“How ironic that the world governing body for cricket [ICC] is extending cricket because cricket is being played in Papua New Guinea, in China and all over the world. I could understand what Flipper is saying in terms of the competition needing a little depth but I can guarantee each and every person that when you reduce the teams you are going to get less participation in the cricket,” he said.

PIC Liberta Blackhawks emerged champions of the Two Day Competition following a three-wicket victory over Empire Nation last weekend.