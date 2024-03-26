Title wins for Sea View Farm, SJA, PMS, AGHS and St Anthony’s Secondary School at Night of Champions

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

The highly anticipated event dubbed ‘Night of Champions’ lived up to the hype on Sunday evening at the JSC Sports Complex with wins for Sea View Farm in the Primary School MiniGirls and MiniBoys category.

In the MiniGirls division, they won against JT Ambrose in a one-sided affair with a 13-1 scoreline as MVP Demetrah Cox top-scored with ten points.

They were the Playoff and League Champions with JT Ambrose placing second while Post Millennial Academy came third.

In the MiniBoys category, they defeated Greenbay Primary 12-7 with double MVPs Ezekiel Jackson and Keandi Jacobs both scoring four points apiece.

They were also named the Overall Champions and were Champions in Zone B. Greenbay Primary placed second while TN Kirnon came third.

St Joseph’s Academy defended their MiniBoys Secondary title by defeating Antigua Grammar School in overtime winning 30-27 as Jayden Lewis top-scored with 15 points and MVP Nathan Matthew had 11 points for the Academy.

For the Antigua Grammar School Daijon George had 14 points. Antigua Grammar School came second while Clare Hall Secondary School placed third.

Primary School MiniBoys Champions Sea View Farm Primary School Primary School MiniGirls Champions SeaView Farm Primary School Secondary School Miniboys Champions St. Joseph’s Academy Junior Boys Champions Princess Margaret School Senior Girls Champions Antigua Girls High School Senior Boys Champions St Anthony’s Secondary School

In the Junior Boys category, Princess Margaret School overhauled the Clare Hall Secondary School 71-34 as MVP Craig Massiah Jr led the scoring with 32 points, Tyrese Whyte had 20 points and Malinga Bruney had 12 points, while shooting for Clare Hall was Tajahron Davis 16 points and Aiden Tonge 12 points.

PMS were named the League and Playoff Champions while Clare Hall Secondary came second while the Antigua Grammar School were third.

Antigua Girls’ High School claimed the Senior Girls title defeating St Anthony’s Secondary School 24-15 with Imani Hughes being the best scorer with nine points as they were named the Playoff Champions while St Anthony’s Secondary were the League Champions. Aliana Jack of the AGHS was the MVP.

St Anthony’s Secondary School defeated Clare Hall Secondary 55-54 in overtime to win the Senior Boys title. Devonte Carter scored 23 points for St Anthony’s Secondary School and, for Clare Hall Secondary School, Kevin Pimental had 15 points, Orion Seraphine 11 points, Aiden Christian 10 points and Gladstone Joseph 10 points.

The League Champions were Clare Hall Secondary School while second place was St Anthony’s Secondary School with Princess Margaret School third while Devonte Carter was chosen as MVP.

The Female Player of the Year was Jenah Andrew of St. Anthony’s Secondary School and the Male Player of the Year was Craig Massiah Jr of the Princess Margaret School.

The Coaches of the Year Awards went to Edward Shaw (CHSS) and Tyea Ladoo (AGHS).