‘Time to sit down and fix the issues’: Former Nurses Association head says nursing woes not new

The cry of nurses at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre (SLBMC) who have been complaining about feeling “burned out” and “broken” amid staff shortages and long, tiring shifts is not new.

It is a cry that resonates across the world and one that needs to be addressed through proper dialogue.

This is the view of the former head of the local nurses’ association and former principal nursing officer, Elnora Warner, in response to an exposé published by Observer last week.

“There needs to be a sitting down of the relevant persons, and I say relevant very meaningfully, because many times when these issues arise, quick fix solutions are made sometimes with not even the input of nurses and our relevant nurse leaders at the table, and so, these quick fix solutions are made that are not sustainable, that do not work.

“It is time for the nurses to be taken seriously,” Warner said.

Nurse Warner mentioned that, for years, healthcare workers have been placed at a disadvantage and it is felt they should just sit quietly and not be vocal about their plight.

“It is felt that you should just sit quietly and don’t say anything, because if persons were to read the real history of Florence Nightingale — and she came to be called the ‘mother of modern nursing’ – it’s because she had to fight aggressively for nurses’ plight to be recognised.

“I do believe that the time has come when the powers that be, specifically at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre, need to sit up and really engage with the nurses, the professional organisation etc, to get a more lasting sustainable, realistic settlement of these issues affecting nurses,” she added.

Last week, several nurses employed at the hospital took their concerns — ranging from preferential treatment to personal safety — to the media, after what they said were repeated attempts to get redress from the Ministry of Health.

The president and executive members of the Nurses Association have since said they are prepared to meet with their membership to address issues that continue to affect nurses in the country.