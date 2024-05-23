Tigers roar into First Division as Master Ballers strengthen Second Division hopes

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Potters Tigers will play in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) Premier Division next season after securing their promotion to the top flight with a close 3-2 victory over Jennings United at the FA’s Technical Center on Tuesday.

The win lifts Tigers to 46 points after 18 showings at the top of the standings with two matches remaining. Five Islands is the only other team that can get to 46 points but Potters could still clinch the First Division title with a win in their next fixture.

National striker Keon Greene netted twice with strikes in minutes six and 47. Greene put Tigers ahead with his opening strike but Daryl Massicot drew United level on minute 19. United took command of the game in minute 44 when Jean-Pierre Williams hit the back of the net.

Greene completed his brace in the 47th minute before Javan Henry sealed the victory for Tigers in the 85th minute. Jennings remains on 31 points.

FC Master Ballers

Meanwhile, in the Second Division, Sea View Farm FC defeated Real Blizzard 3-2 as they close in on automatic promotion to the First Division with 52 points.

Rhezal Gomes struck twice with goals in minutes 10 and 21 while Azari Edwards struck once when he hit the back of the net in minute 40. Millique London (33) and Allan Martin (42) each scored once for Real Blizzard.

There was victory as well for FC Master Ballers as they move to 49 points after 21 showings with a 1-0 victory over CPTSA Wings. The lone strike of the match came from Brandon Satchell who scored from the penalty spot in minute 58.

Also, Urlings FC defeated Blackburn Palace 3-1 when they met at PMS. Roey Techeira (50), Aaron Thomas (70) and Devlyn Williams (76) all scored once for Urlings as they move to 44 points while Palace remains on 34 points.

Tamo FC was a no show for their scheduled fixture against the Soccer Academy.