Tiger Woods v Phil Mickelson: Duo to face off in $9m Vegas duel in November

Golf greats Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will go head-to-head in a winner-takes-all US $9m (£7m) exhibition match in Las Vegas.

The Americans, who have 19 major championship titles between them, will face off in the 18-hole event at Shadow Creek Golf Course on November 23 or 24.

The contest, which coincides with Thanksgiving weekend in the U.S., will be screened on pay-per-view.

Woods confirmed “The Match” on social media, saying: “It’s on”.

Mickelson, who has attracted almost 100,000 followers in less than 24 hours on Twitter, replied to Woods, saying: “I bet you think this is the easiest $9M you will ever make.”

At present the U.S. Open delivers the largest winning pay cheque of the four major championships at about US $2.16m (£1.68m), though the winner of the FedExCup – awarded for an accumulation of points on the U.S. PGA Tour – can expect to earn a bonus of $10m (£7.8m).

The possibility of a duel between the former Ryder Cup team-mates has been mooted repeatedly down the years.