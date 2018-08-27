Tiger Woods v Phil Mickelson: Duo to face off in $9m Vegas duel in November

August 27, 2018 OBSERVER media The Big Scores No comments

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson have 19 major championship titles between them

Golf greats Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will go head-to-head in a winner-takes-all US $9m (£7m) exhibition match in Las Vegas.

The Americans, who have 19 major championship titles between them, will face off in the 18-hole event at Shadow Creek Golf Course on November 23 or 24.

The contest, which coincides with Thanksgiving weekend in the U.S., will be screened on pay-per-view.

Woods confirmed “The Match” on social media, saying: “It’s on”.

Mickelson, who has attracted almost 100,000 followers in less than 24 hours on Twitter, replied to Woods, saying: “I bet you think this is the easiest $9M you will ever make.”

At present the U.S. Open delivers the largest winning pay cheque of the four major championships at about US $2.16m (£1.68m), though the winner of the FedExCup – awarded for an accumulation of points on the U.S. PGA Tour – can expect to earn a bonus of $10m (£7.8m).

The possibility of a duel between the former Ryder Cup team-mates has been mooted repeatedly down the years.
