Three students receive scholarships from local educational body 

- Advertisement -

Three ambitious students have been awarded educational scholarships from the Business Cove Learning Academy (BCLA) to help them achieve their career goals.

Kristina Connor, Makkedah Lawrence, and Kwesiana Paul received scholarships of $6,000, $4,000, and $2,000 respectively, to help offset the financial expenses of their forthcoming studies.

Connor will be attending Western Illinois University in the US, Lawrence is going to the University of the West Indies Five Islands, and Paul will be attending the Antigua and Barbuda Institute of Technology.

The scholarship awards were made possible through the support of BCLA’s successful entrepreneurship gala held at Sandals Grande Antigua in May.

(From left) BCLA Managing Director Dr Renee Philip, Kristina Connor and Makkedah Lawrence Kwesiana Paul (right) receives her award from BCLA Managing Director Dr Renee Philip

The Entrepreneurs’ Rise Gala was curated to raise funds to support the scholarship initiative along with providing opportunities for a small business grant.

The event consisted of special guest speakers, entertainment and fun giveaways to highlight local business owners, and emphasise the importance of connectivity and innovation in the entrepreneurial field.

“The Entrepreneurs’ Rise Gala would not have been made possible without the support of its sponsors,” a release said.

“The BCLA extends a heartfelt thank you to Anjo Wholesale, Boardwalk Casino, Carlisle Bay Resort, Exotic Antigua, Joe Mike’s Casino, Koncep Branding, Lilac Regalos and Tasarie for their contributions.”

Founded in 2013, BCLA is an educational institution based in Valley Road that seeks to empower its students through quality education and professional development services. Some of the services include CSEC assistance, CAPE studies, HR training and development services.

“It’s been a life-long passion of Dr Renée Phillip, Managing Director of BCLA, to assist young, aspiring individuals accomplish their goals. Therefore, it is a pleasure to provide this educational opportunity for the three recipients,” the release added.

For more details about BCLA visit the ‘Business Cove Learning Academy’ Facebook page or email [email protected].