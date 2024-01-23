Three People Arrested for Unlawful Possession of Firearm

Three persons have been arrested by the police for unlawful possession of a firearm.

On Tuesday, 23 January, the police executed a search warrant on a home in John Hughes and found a rifle in the possession of the occupants of the house.

The firearm was seized along with several other of items of interest. The men were arrested and taken into custody. Investigations are ongoing.

Less than a week ago, Jahmarie Joseph of Carlisle Estate was convicted and fined $20,000 in the Magistrate’s Court for unlawful possession of firearm and ammunition.

He was given until May 2024 to pay the fines.