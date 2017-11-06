Three held on suspicion of money laundering

Three people, in two separate incidents were arrested on suspicion of money laundering by the police, and are in custody assisting the police with their investigations.

According to a report from the Office of Strategic Communications (Stratcom), police officers attached to the Criminal Investigations Department, Narcotics and K-9 Unit carried out an intelligence operation in the Cashew Hill Area on Friday and seized E.C. $13,211.85 and U.S. $18.25, along with 79 grams of cannabis from a Cashew Hill home. Two people, a 62 year-old and a 42 year-old were taken into custody.

In a related incident, a 25 year-old woman of Green Hill, Liberta, was taken into custody following the seizure of E.C. $9,770. The police believe that both incidents are directly linked to each other, and that the monies were illegally obtained through the sale of illegal drugs and other criminal means. The Police Proceeds of Crime Unit is continuing further investigations into the matter.
