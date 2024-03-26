Thomas smashes 99 to help 3J’s pummel Lee’s Landscaping 300 in ABSCA 30 Overs Opener

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

The Antigua and Barbuda Softball Cricket Association Male 30 Overs bowled off on Sunday with wins for Dredgers, Grill Box Buckley’s and Bullets while in the Female 15 Overs Competition, there were wins for Potters Uprising, Bullets and Jennings Rockets.

Grill Box Buckley’s 3J’s beat Lee’s Landscaping 300 in a landslide victory winning by 125 runs. 3J’s won the toss and batted first posting 260 for 8 from 30 overs with Denley Thomas hitting a top score of 99, whereas Ashfield Weatherhead and Dequan Martin added 55 and 31 not out respectively. Denfield Weatherhead was 300’s best bowler with three for 57.

300 in reply were bowled out for 135 from 29.4 overs as Charles James top-scored with 88. Steve Martin collected three for 31, Gregson Merrick two for five runs, and Randino Turner had two for three runs.

Dredgers defeated Constructions Solutions PMS by nine wickets based on net run rate. Batting first, PMS made 152 all out from 26.1 overs, with Vishal Gobin and Malinga Bruney contributing 52 and 50 respectively. Brent Bloodman collected seven wickets for six runs while Loy West had two for 28 runs. In response, Mervin Higgins cracked an unbeaten 48 as Dredgers made 71-1 from 12.2 overs before the rain intervened.

300 could only get to 135 all out from 29.4 overs with Charles James top-scoring with 88 while Steve Martin had three for 31, Randino Turner two for three and Gregson Merrick two for five runs.

A tightly fought match was played between Brysons Shipping & Insurance Bullets and the Rackaman Construction Strictly Business in which Bullets were victorious by two wickets.

Strictly Business won the toss and batted first, making 170 for 7 from 24 overs due to cut off time. Kerry Mentore smashed 65, Melvin Charles 48 as Vaughn Charles took two wickets for 15 runs, Kimani George two for 31, and Deran Benta two for 42 runs.

Bullets in reply 172 for eight from 24 overs with Deran Benta having a high score of 76 and Tasillo Allen 55. Melvin Charles picked up four for 36 runs while Kerry Mentore 2 for 45 runs.

Results in the St John’s Co-operative Credit Union ABSCA 15 overs Female Competition are as follows: Alzzari Joseph Sharon Joseph Flyers defeated Potters Uprising Serpents by 10 wickets. Batting first Potters Uprising posted 81 for 4 from 15 overs with Nolia Elvin stroking 46 not out as Akeda Francis two for nine runs while Monique Titus had two for 18. Flyers got to 82 without loss from 11.2 overs as Gaynell O’Garro top-scored with an unbeaten 43 and Sevley Ireland had 38 not out.

Brysons Shipping & Insurance Bullets won their encounter against Wayne’s Electrical Services Survivors by 20 runs. Survivors won the toss and asked Bullets to bat 86 for four from 15 overs as Lana Thomas made 31 not out, Jamella McClure 17 and Marian Smith 15 not out. Sherilyn Watkins was the bowler for the Survivors with figures of two for 21 runs.

Survivors in reply could only get to 66 for five from 15 overs as Desiree Welsh-Humphreys made 23 and Stacey Bright got 16 not out. Mary Browne picked up three for seven runs.

Goody’s Taxi Service & Tours Jennings Rockets were victorious over Rackaman Construction Strictly Business by seven wickets. Jennings Rockets won the toss and asked Strictly Business to bat and they posted 51 for seven from their 15 overs. Ann-Marie Parker had figures of two for five runs, Chemique Benjamin had two for 12 runs while Pauline Shaw had two for 15. Jennings Rockets in reply got to 52 for 3 from 11 overs with both Chemique Benjamin and Kushana David scoring 16 runs apiece. Rosemarie Davis took two wickets for 11 runs.