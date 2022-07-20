This Day in Sports History ￼

- Advertisement -

1976: Hank Aaron hits 755th and last home run off Angels Dick Drago.

1981: The most amazing day of a famously amazing Headingley Test. Ian Botham scored 145 of his 149 not out to give England an outside chance of beating Australia after following on, a chance Bob Willis took with his 8 for 43 the following day. This was also the day when England’s odds slipped out to 500-1, an offer that Dennis Lillee and Rod Marsh couldn’t refuse. Then Botham and Graham Dilley gave it some humpty, and the rest is history.

1994: Former NFL running back, broadcaster and actor O J Simpson offers $500,000 reward for evidence of ex-wife’s killer.

2000: Isiah Thomas is named head coach of the Indiana Pacers, replacing Larry Bird, who stepped down following the 1999-2000 NBA season. Thomas, 39, was a 12-time All-Star and led the Pistons to two NBA championships and was the Finals MVP in 1990. He also led Indiana University to the NCAA championship in 1981. As with Bird, who was the 1997-98 NBA Coach of the Year, the Pacers’ job is Thomas’ first coaching experience.

2000: The leaders of Salt Lake City’s bid to win the 2002 Winter Olympics are indicted by a federal grand jury for bribery, fraud, and racketeering.

2011: Houston Rockets center Yao Ming announced his retirement from the NBA. He averaged 19.0 points per game and 9.2 rebounds per game during his career.

2020: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first man to score 50 goals in Serie A, La Liga and the Premier League with a double in Juventus’ 2-1 win over Lazio.

2021: NBA Finals: Milwaukee Bucks beat Phoenix Suns, 105-98 in Game 6 to win first title in 50 years (1971); MVP: Giannis Antetokounmpo, 50 points in Game 6.