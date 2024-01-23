Theft of several bottles of Johnnie Walker lands man in prison for a year

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

A crime spree that targeted stolen Johnnie Walker Whiskey has landed one man in prison for 12 months.

This sentence comes hot on the heels of a recent one-month sentence for a similar offence.

Lennox Southwell was jailed earlier last week by Acting Chief Magistrate Dexter Wason for stealing three bottles of Johnnie Walker Black Label from Dee’s Service Station on November 19, 2023, which were valued at $450 in total.

Yesterday, Magistrate Ngaio Emanuel delivered another blow to the 47-year-old by adding more prison time for theft of more whiskey.

On October 26, 2023, Southwell targeted Price Choppers and stole another bottle of Johnnie Walker.

Subsequently, on December 29, 2023, he took two bottles of Johnnie Walker from the Epicurean Supermarket in Jolly Harbour.

Two days later, on December 31, he went back to the same store and swiped another bottle of the whiskey.

Each bottle carries a price tag of $110.

Southwell, who has several other priors, admitted to these charges last Wednesday in the All Saints Magistrate’s Court, but he did not learn his fate until yesterday.

He was sentenced to four months for each charge and since the thefts occurred on different days, the sentences were made to run consecutively.