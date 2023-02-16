THE NATIONAL SECONDARY SCHOOLS THEATRE FESTIVAL RETURNS

- Advertisement -

The Department of Culture, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, is pleased to announce the return of the National Secondary Schools’ Theatre Festival.

The highly anticipated Festival is scheduled for Sunday 5th to Saturday 11th March 2023. This 6th Edition of the Festival returns after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The annual event provides a platform for secondary school theatre arts students to display their talent in acting, stage management, dance, choreography, lighting, sound operation, and other areas of theatre. It is also an avenue to expose theatre arts teachers to writing and directing.

As in previous years, the Festival will concentrate on two component:, Dance and Drama and this year will be no different. The seven-day Festival will unfold as follows:

Sunday 5th Opening Ceremony

Monday 6th Workshops

Tuesday 7th Dance Component at the Dean William Lake Cultural Centre, 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday 8th-Friday 10th Drama Component at the Dean William Lake Cultural Centre,7:30 p.m.

Saturday 11th Awards Ceremony and Dinner will climax the Festival

Tickets are available at the Department of Culture’s Office on Lower Nevis Street at $20.00 for adults and $10.00 for school children daily from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and Fridays from 9:00 a.m.to 2:00 p.m.

For more information contact our offices by calling (268) 562-1725.

Mr. Owen Jackson, Deputy Director of Culture, this year’s Theatre Festival Director and originator of the Festival, stated “The exchange of knowledge, skills, and creativity, while encouraging next- level conversations between teachers and Students, is the ultimate project goal for me.”