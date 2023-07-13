The digital dynasty: Joseon PM speaks about benefits to country

- Advertisement -

By Robert A. Emmanuel

Joseon—the cybernation that has appeared out of the blue on the shores of Antigua and Barbuda and whose name has mostly been a mystery to many Antiguans and Barbudans – has received recent media attention as the Prime Minister’s office last week formally announced full recognition of its status.

Now coined “The First Cyber Nation-State Recognised by a UN Member Nation”, Joseon promoted itself as a reimagined digital version of the Joseon empire, the last Korean dynasty of the 12th century—lasting from 1392 to 1910.

Observer media spoke to the Prime Minister of the cyber-nation, Philip Gahn, about what exactly Joseon is.

“Joseon is the world’s first digital nation, so it is a nation without borders, going back to the Joseon dynasty that was free of world wars, so our heritage of Joseon goes that far back and what we have done is taken that exact same mindset of the Joseon empire and made it completely digital…which any person in the world can participate in,” Gahn explained.

In April 2022, Antigua and Barbuda signed an agreement of Peace, Amity and Commerce with Joseon, extending to the cybernation conditional recognition. However, in 2023 the agreement was amended to give full recognition and establish diplomatic relations.

According to a government press release from the Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff Lionel Hurst, “Antigua and Barbuda has, during its four decades of sovereignty, sought to build peace and friendship internationally and regionally”.

It continued, “The foreign policy of Antigua and Barbuda has been aimed at achieving friendly relations with all states and peoples, and literally declaring no state an enemy of this small island developing state.

“The country aims to befriend even those states and entities that are non-traditional and modern entities.”

Gahn explained some of the benefits that Antigua and Barbuda could receive from those close ties.

“We have several initiatives that we would like to roll out over the course of the next two years, specifically Antigua as well as the other countries we are focused on, namely … assisting Antigua with international economic development,” he said.

According to a white paper published on the Joseon website, the Joseon Imperial King Andrew Lee spoke about bringing “back the Wild Wild West that we loved so much, because it creates a system in which people are able to learn what they wish to learn, say what they wish to say, experience what they wish to experience, and create what they wish to create. I know this sounds corny, but an internet without boundaries or limitations, in which we can achieve our dreams, is our goal”.

Gahn spoke about the benefits individuals could receive from becoming a denizen of the Joseon empire.

“So, Joseon provides for citizens around the world the ability to participate in the new era of international co-operation, so taking back to the simplest level, the artist, musician, painter, writer in the developing world typically have a hard time accessing a larger marketplace.

“What we provide is that instant international marketplace through our denizens within our eco-sphere, as well as easy access for technology companies to market, raise fundings etcetera, outside their physical region,” he explained.

The diplomatic relationship with Joseon was approved by the Cabinet through a unanimous decision.

The son of Antigua’s Prime Minister Gaston Browne Jr currently serves as a Vice Minister of State and the Joseon Ambassador to Antigua.

Joseon has signed a Treaty of Peace, Amity and Commerce granting full recognition and diplomatic relations with the government of Antigua and Barbuda (Photo from Joseon.com)