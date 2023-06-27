The ABYSO and The Commonwealth Resounds Present Summertime: One Great Concert, Two Islands!

- Advertisement -

Monday 26th June 2023, Antigua and Barbuda – The Antigua Barbuda Youth Symphony Orchestra (ABYSO) and The Commonwealth Resounds are thrilled to announce their upcoming musical extravaganza, Summertime. Under the distinguished patronage of Their Excellencies Sir Rodney Williams and Lady Williams, this event promises to be a celebration of orchestral music like never before.

Taking place in the stunning locales of Antigua and for the first time ever, Barbuda, these concerts will showcase the exceptional talent of the ABYSO and our guest musicians and enchant audiences with a repertoire that spans across various genres and eras. The concerts will continue the ABYSO 5th anniversary celebrations.

Antigua Concert Details:

· Date: Saturday, July 15

· Time: 6:30pm

· Venue: Weatherills Estate

· Admission: $50 (Adults) | $25 (Children under 12)

· Upgrade your Experience with 2 and 3-course menu options available by calling (268) 764.6060

· Tickets available at The Larder, Crab Hole Liquors and Woods Pharmacy

Barbuda Concert Details:

· Date: Sunday, July 16

· Time: 1:00 pm

· Venue: Fisheries Complex

· Admission: FREE

Attendees will be treated to a mesmerizing presentation of music from beloved classics such as The Little Mermaid and The Lion King, along with iconic hits from ABBA, James Bond, Westside Story, and many more. This carefully curated repertoire promises to captivate and inspire audiences of all ages.

The ABYSO, under the exceptional leadership of its talented musicians, will bring these timeless compositions to life, filling the air with melodies that touch the heart and stir the soul. This concert is a testament to ABYSO’s commitment to playing with passion and inspiring audiences through their dynamic performances.

Tickets for the Antigua concert can be purchased at The Larder, Crab Hole Liquors, and Woods Pharmacy, providing convenient options for music enthusiasts to secure their seats.

In advance of the Summertime concerts, we invite everyone to join us as we celebrate our Junior musicians in their showcase moment at the Junior recital on July 11, 6:30 pm at the Dean William Lake Auditorium. This recital is an opportunity to lend our full support to the next generation of budding musicians, nurturing their talent and fostering their love for music.

We invite everyone to join us on this musical journey, where talent, passion, and the magic of orchestral music unite to create an unforgettable experience.

To make this event even more special, we are offering upgraded experiences with 2 and 3-course menu options available at the Antigua concert. For more information and reservations at Weatherills, please call 764.6060.

Come and be a part of Summertime as we celebrate the beauty of orchestral music in two stunning island settings. Let the melodies transport you to new realms of joy and inspiration. Don’t miss out on this remarkable opportunity to witness the brilliance of the ABYSO and experience the magic of orchestral music firsthand.

For media inquiries, please contact: Calynia Edwards at [email protected]