Tenth homicide victim identified as Clifford Michael Watt

Antigua and Barbuda’s tenth homicide victim for 2023 has been identified as Clifford Michael Watt, a 32-year-old father of three who resided in Greenbay.

According to reports, a resident told police that she heard multiple gunshots between Tuesday morning between 9am and 9:30am.

It was reported that earlier that morning, the deceased was involved in an argument with another man and some time after two individuals entered his premises and began to shoot at the house before shooting Watt directly about five times.

He was later rushed to the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre by his partner where he was pronounced dead

Antigua and Barbuda has now matched its 2022 murder count, with 10 homicides also recorded last year.

The first murder for the year took place on 24 May, when 25-year-old Roudi Shmaly was shot in broad daylight during a robbery at a store on DeSouza Road.

Two men have since been arrested in connection to the murder—one a 16-year-old male arrested in June, and 23-year-old Jaceba Shoy of Ottos was later charged.

The second murder took place a month later, when 25-year-old Jahfari Isaac of Willikies was shot multiple times about his body.

Dexter Scotland, also from the Willikies community, has been arrested and charged in connection with his murder and is currently before the High Court.

On August 14, the third and fifth murder victims, 20-year-old Nia Rose, and 24-year-old Kenarka Ryan were shot by unidentified assailants outside a home in Greenbay. Ryan survived the initial attack but succumbed to his injuries at the hospital a week later.

Prior to Ryan’s death, 66-year-old Dennis Edwards from Bolans became the fourth homicide victim after he was killed in a stabbing incident on August 21.

Meanwhile, 37-year-old Lance “Lenny” Williams was the sixth victim of homicide after suffering fatal gunshot wounds September 2, reportedly while playing football in Parham.

Forty-two-year-old Kareem Simon of Greenbay was arrested a few days later in connection with Williams’ death.

On September 17, 34-year-old Rodney Piper of Golden Grove died in hospital after a group of young men attacked him with stones and bottles.

Piper went to the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre on September 9, where he informed doctors of the attack but he died a week later after being admitted into the Intensive Care Unit.

In October, the eighth homicide victim, Lloyd Lewis was found shot with multiple chop wounds at his home in Bottom Village, All Saints; the attacker(s) of the 39-year-old father remains unknown.

In November, fisherman Rolston ‘Junior’ Joseph was found dead in a white Toyota Allion in the vicinity of the TN Kirnon School and the Antigua Grammar School.

There have been no reported arrests or charges in connection to this case.

The police continue to appeal to anyone with information surrounding this latest case to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 462-3913 or call Crimestoppers Hotline number at 800-Tips (8477).