Teen who allegedly started fire to get help

The unit within the police force that helps troubled youth has taken on the case of a 13-year-old boy who allegedly attempted to burn down the rented home he shares with his mother.

While the minor is being investigated, the Youth Intervention Unit is offering help to him and his mother. According to police sources, on Saturday night the mother caught the teen smoking cannabis which she took from him and threw away.

After he was sternly warned not to do it again, the teenager allegedly became upset and set the living room curtains on fire around 10 o’clock that night. When the mother realised the room was on fire, she grabbed a fire extinguisher and put out the flames.

The house was not damaged but the matter was reported to the police, whose Youth Intervention Unit was subsequently handed the case to deal with whatever issues that may be affecting the teen. The unit has been in operation for several years, offering guidance and counselling to troubled children and their families.