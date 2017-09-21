Teen in police custody

New Story

A 15-year-old boy is in police custody in connection with the injury of a 14-year old boy during a fight last Friday.

According to Corporal Frankie Thomas, police public relations officer, the suspect is being questioned and is assisting with the investigation.

Reports are that on Friday, the boys were involved in a fight over a “girl” when 14-year old, Devontè James was hit in the head with a stone which fractured a “bone in his skull”.

He was awaiting further care from a brain surgeon who was said to arrive on island next week.

However, Sherma Shervington in an interview with OBSERVER media yesterday, said efforts by Molwyn Joseph, health minister, will see the brain surgeon arriving sooner than she was told by hospital officials.

“I spoke to the Mr. Mowyn Joseph and he said he is going to have the doctor come in as soon as they give the all clear at the airport. So, the doctor should be coming today to tomorrow,” said James’ mother.

Shervington said when she visited her son at the Mount St. John’s Medical Centre, yesterday, he was out of a medically induced coma and responding to her.

“He is alert, anything I say to him he squeezed my hand. When I talk to him he wants to talk back but because of the tube in his throat”, said Shervington.

James is a second form student at the Princess Margaret Secondary was said to be visiting relatives in the Villa area when the incident occurred.