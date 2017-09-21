Teen in police custody

September 21, 2017 Observer The Big Stories No comments
New Story

googleimages.com

A 15-year-old boy is in police custody in connection with the injury of a 14-year old boy during a fight last Friday.

According to Corporal Frankie Thomas, police public relations officer, the suspect is being questioned and is assisting with the investigation.

Reports are that on Friday, the boys were involved in a fight over a “girl” when 14-year old, Devontè James was hit in the head with a stone which fractured a “bone in his skull”.

He was awaiting further care from a brain surgeon who was said to arrive on island next week.

However, Sherma Shervington in an interview with OBSERVER media yesterday, said efforts by Molwyn Joseph, health minister, will see the brain surgeon arriving sooner than she was told by hospital officials.

 “I spoke to the Mr. Mowyn Joseph and he said he is going to have the doctor come in as soon as they give the all clear at the airport. So, the doctor should be coming today to tomorrow,” said James’ mother.

Shervington said when she visited her son at the Mount St. John’s Medical Centre, yesterday, he was out of a medically induced coma and responding to her.

“He is alert, anything I say to him he squeezed my hand. When I talk to him he wants to talk back but because of the tube in his throat”, said Shervington.

James is a second form student at the Princess Margaret Secondary was said to be visiting relatives in the Villa area when the incident occurred.
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.