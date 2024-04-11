Teams suspended, points and goals forfeited after First Division football brawl

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Scheduled encounters for Five Islands and Jennings United FC in the ABFA’s First Division were ‘postponed’ yesterday following a disciplinary committee decision to suspend both teams for three matches each after they were involved in a brawl on April 2.

Five Islands were scheduled to take on Police at the FA’s Technical Centre while Jennings United were slated to face Lion Hill at Golden Grove.

Reports however indicate that both teams will forfeit three points and three goals for each of the three matches, which means they will each lose a total of nine points and concede nine goals. Further reports state that Jennings have been barred from hosting home matches for the next three scheduled encounters.

Reports are that, with Five Islands leading the contest one-nil, play was halted in the 85th minute when fans of both teams invaded the field after Five Islands’ Jamal Joseph and Jennings’ Shaquille Samuel got into a fist fight.

Sources said that Joseph was brought down by Samuel during ‘a promising attack’, after which Joseph retaliated by striking the Jennings player in the face. In response, Samuel fought back which drew involvement by other players and spectators.

Video of the incident obtained by Observer media showed players and spectators kicking and punching each other, while a metal chair had to be wrestled from one player. It is expected that both teams will appeal the decision.

Meanwhile on Tuesday, Attacking Saints were comfortable 7-1 winners over Fort Road in the lone match contested that day.

Three players recorded braces in the goal feast with Rashawn Martin netting in minutes 3 and 16, Joshua Samuel scoring in minutes 25 and 45 and Keron McKenzie in minutes 29 and 37. Ronaldo Fenton rounded off the scoring in minute 87 from the penalty spot. The win lifts Saints to 27 points from 15 matches and fourth on the standings.

Fort Road’s lone goal in the match came from Ezekiel Thomas who netted from the penalty spot in minute 59. They remain on 10 points from 14 matches and third from bottom on the standings.