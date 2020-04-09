Tailors and banks among those now allowed to operate during lockdown

By Theresa Goodwin

Tailors and seamstresses, banks, insurance and money transfer companies have been added to the list of essential services that will be allowed to operate during the lockdown which has been extended for another week.

These businesses, along with several others, were prohibited from operating during the initial seven-day lockdown, which took effect last Thursday to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

That curfew period, which was due to end today, is now extended until 6am on April 16.

The announcement was published in the official Gazette and later in Cabinet notes issued to media. The wearing of masks in public places is also mandatory as of today.

During the curfew, doctors’ offices, community health centres, pharmacies, and businesses providing healthcare and residential care services, will be able to operate.

Agriculture and fish and meat vendors, wholesalers and retail grocery stores, community shops and gas stations, critical cleaning services, sanitation workers, banks and credit unions will be able to conduct normal operations between the hours of 7am and 12pm.

MoneyGram and Western Union transfer services will operate for the purpose of receiving money only.

Registered livestock and vegetable farmers will be permitted to be on their farms between the hours of 4am and 6pm, while licensed fishermen will work between the hours of 2am and 6am.

Bus and taxi drivers are allowed to transport commuters from 6am to 7pm provided that drivers and passengers wear face masks and passengers are seated in a staggering formation with one person in every row that would normally accommodate two persons.

Additionally, no more than two persons should ride in the back seat of public transportation.

As before, the curfew will not apply to airport officials, police and Defence Force, ONDCP, Customs and Immigration officers, hospital and emergency staff.

Media workers, prison officers, telecommunications staff, brokers and shipping agents, critical construction workers, security staff and fuel manufacturing employees are also among those allowed to work.

Tailors and seamstresses were added to the list of essential services to allow them to increase production of face masks and other protective wear.

Banks, insurance companies and money transfer companies will be allowed to operate from today between the hours of 8am and noon. For the remainder of the curfew period these institutions will operate on Wednesdays and Thursdays, or two days per week.